CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend, and happy Friday! It's Michelle Hofmann, your KRIS 6 Sunrise anchor, here to kick off the day with you.

Before we dive into your neighborhood headlines, let’s all try to embrace the day, stay positive, and let the weekend vibes begin!

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Gas Prices, CCPD looking for Aggravated Robbery Suspect, Community Health Fair

Now, here are 6 Things to Know:

Gas prices went up again this past week, and the increase was bigger than last week’s. According to AAA, gasoline jumped by more than 10 cents, reaching $3.26 a gallon. They say refinery maintenance and the switch to a summer blend are among the reasons for the rise. The last time we saw a national average of $3.26 was back in September. But don’t worry — that price is still lower than it was this time last year. And in your area, according to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas is currently $2.52 a gallon.

The Corpus Christi Police Department needs your help identifying a man involved in an aggravated robbery. On March 16, this man stole a case of beer from a convenience store on the 4700 block of Alameda Street. When the clerk confronted him, the man fired a shot from a handgun and then fled in a dark-colored car. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS.

Power is back on at the Broadway Tower office building on North Upper Broadway. The power had been turned off early Tuesday morning, and tenants were told it would be back on by Wednesday. Our reporters checked in on Thursday, and it looks like everything’s back to normal. In the past, our team has reported on Broadway Tower’s other utility issues.

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church is hosting its 2nd Annual Community Health Fair this weekend. It’s happening on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Cole Park. You can stop by for free health screenings like cholesterol, blood pressure, and diabetes tests, plus get info to help you reach your health goals.

In honor of Lent, Our Lady of Perpetual Help is hosting its annual Lenten Fish Fry. It’s happening today and next Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Plates are $12, and you can choose from fish, shrimp, or a combo. You can even have it delivered! The event is at 5830 Williams Drive, and all proceeds go to benefit the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy.

Big congratulations to the Gregory Portland High School and Middle School bands — they’ve made district history! All six bands from the two schools competed in the UIL Concert and Sight-Reading Evaluation. They had to perform songs they had never seen before, and for the first time ever, all six bands came away with straight ones across the board. They’re bringing home six new trophies!