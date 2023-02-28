5th Annual Corpus Christi Wine Festival to commence

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local wine vendors, businesses and food trucks will combine the simple pleasure of a glass of wine — or beer — and raising money for charity with this upcoming event.

According to a press release, the 5th Annual Corpus Christi Wine Festival is scheduled to take place on March 11, from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Heritage Park.

Texas wineries and craft beers will be served and the festival will include face painting, goat yoga, live music and more.

The event is sponsored by Chili's, Plain's Capital Bank, South Texas Brain and Spine Center, H-E-B and more, to raise money to "help local charities" the release stated.

