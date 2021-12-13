Watch
57-year-old man killed in accident north of Orange Grove

Accident occurred on State Highway 359 Sunday morning
Posted at 5:08 AM, Dec 13, 2021
ORANGE GROVE, Texas — DPS troopers continue to investigate a two-vehicle accident that killed a 57-year-old resident of Mexico about two miles south of Orange Grove in Jim Wells County on State Highway 359.

DPS spokesman Sgt. Nathan Brandley says the accident occurred around 4:30 a.m. Sunday when the driver of a Toyota Camry heading southbound swerved to avoid hitting a deer and slammed into a Mazda traveling northbound on the highway head on.

Jorge Castro, 57, of Mexico, who was driving the Mazda, was transported by ground ambulance to Spohn Alice Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The male passenger of the Mazda was transported to the Alice hospital where he was treated and released.

The male driver of the Camry was also transported to Spohn Alice Hospital with serious injuries.

