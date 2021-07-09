54-year-old woman sentenced to 10 years on robbery charges

MATHIS, Texas — A 54-year-old woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbery in connection with a 2019 incident in Mathis.

Gloria Trevino originally was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the June 3, 2019 murder case in Mathis of 84-year-old Reymundo Gonzales.

The body of the victim was found dead near a vacant building on North Bee Street in Mathis.

Trevino originally was arrested and charged with capital murder. But a San Patricio County jury heard evidence in the case this week and convicted her of robbery charges that will be served in a Texas Department of Corrections facility.