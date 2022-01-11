$500M civil suit against David Strickland gets trial date

A trial date has been set in a lawsuit against David Strickland, the man convicted of killing Mollie Olguin and leaving her girlfriend Kristene Chapa severely injured in 2012.

Strickland was convicted of the attack in 2016, and is currently serving a life sentence without the chance of parole. Chapa filed the civil lawsuit in 2017, and it is scheduled to be heard on March 7.

The suit names Strickland, his father Larry Joe Strickland, and their family-owned business Taft Pharmacy.

It states that Chapa seeks to recover costs incurred for her physical rehabilitation and medical treatment related to her injuries, and to compensate for leaving her with various permanent conditions such as tunnelvision and a limp, the result of being shot in the head.

The attack took place at Violet Andrews Park in Portland, where the younger Strickland was accused of binding and blindfolding the couple with duct tape and sexually assaulting the women.

It also names the elder Strickland, whom it states knew his son was violent and allowed him to continue unchecked.