Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

$50,000 donation aimed at helping students at Del Mar College

The grant comes from the CBCF
50K donation aims at helping students at Del Mar College
Posted at 6:38 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 19:38:26-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Community Foundation donated $50,000 to the Del Mar College Foundation. Twenty-thousand will go toward the college’s “Book Lending Program”, which allows students to check out textbooks for the semester at no charge.

The rest will go toward the campus's Student Emergency Aid Fund, which helps students make ends meet when unexpected expenses come up.

“This is going to help our students graduate and be successful in this community ” said Cathy Friese, grants director for The Coastal Bend Community Foundation. “Hopefully, they’ll be successful in other communities too as they wander out into the world and start their careers.”

This isn't the first major contribution the Coastal Bend Community Foundation has awarded Del Mar College; back in 2017, they gave $100,000 to help students impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections