5-year-old dead after double murder-suicide in Portland

PORTLAND, Texas — Portland police confirm a double-murder suicide took place early Saturday morning.

According to police, around 1:30 a.m., a man called 911 and told officers he was distraught and to go to Escondido St. When police arrived, they found the front door open, and found 5-year-old Eli Garza, 36-year-old Jennifer Phillips, and 52-year-old Roel Garza dead in one of the bedrooms.

After an investigation, police confirmed that the incident was premeditated, and Garza Roel Garza shot Eli Garza and Jennifer Phillips before taking his own life.

Police say incidents like this are rare, with the last being five years ago.