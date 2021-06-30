4th of July celebrations return to the Corpus Christi Science and History Museum

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fourth of July celebrations are back at the Corpus Christi Science and History Museum July 3-4, 2021 after all Independence Day events were scaled down last year during the pandemic.

Saturday, July 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the museum and Pepsi are hosting USA Superheroes Day. Admission is $18 for non members, children age 2 and under get in for free.

In addition to regular museum activities, this event allows you and your kids to make a Pepsi float and you can see a Pepsi powered rocket launch at 11:00 a.m. and a chance to build your own supersuit at 2:00 p.m.

“We’re also going to have a segment called history of heroes in which one of our museum live actors is going to give a briefing of the history of superheroes in comic books,” said Susannah Urban, who handles public relations for the museum.

On Sunday, July 4, you can enjoy the museum after hours from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. as the sky lights up with fireworks.

To pre-purchase tickets click here.