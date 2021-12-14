43 Corpus Christi residential streets to be rebuilt

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is getting ready to launch another round of residential street repairs.

The city council is moving forward with $19,000,000 rebuild project that will result in the city rebuilding 43 more streets across the city.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo and city manager Peter Zanoni announced the project shortly before Tuesday's council meeting.

Mayor Guajardo said, "So what does that mean for the residents of Corpus Christi? It means that your city council continues to prioritize streets and we continue to be committed to fixing our streets across the city."

The mayor says a list of which streets will be rebuilt will be posted on the city's website.

Another investment into residential streets will be announced in January.

