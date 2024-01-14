4 killed in a head on collision in Bee County on Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A fatal head on collision in Bee County has resulted in the deaths of four people.

According to Sergeant Harold Mallory with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A 2006 Chevy Silverado carrying three teenage passengers - two 17-year-old boys and one 16-year-old girl - was traveling northbound on HWY 359 towards Skidmore-Tynan. The Silverado then attempted to pass other vehicles on the roadway when it struck a 2021 Nissan Rouge traveling southbound head on, DPS officials stated.

The driver of the Rouge, a 21-year-old from Arlington, was killed. All three passengers of the Silverado were also killed. One of the 17-year-old boys was from Corpus and was driving the Silverado. The other 17-year-old boy was from Sandia and 16-year-old girl was from Mathis.

