3rd annual Ruck March to be held for DPS Trooper

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We want to remind you about an upcoming Ruck March with proceeds going to important veteran's causes.

The Third Annual Texas Patriot Ruck March is coming up October 30, 2021.

It starts at 7 a.m. at the Warrior Center in Robstown. It's a 20 mile ruck.

Registration is $30.00 AND $15.00 for those 12 and under.

The event is hosted by Burn Pits 360.

They will provide those registered with route map, event t-shirt and and patch.

Proceeds go toward the Warrior Support Center and Texas Trooper Juan Tovar who was injured in the line of duty.

For tickets and more info, click here.