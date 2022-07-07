34-year-old man sentenced to 27 years for drug trafficking

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced today that 34-year-old Henry Wilkinson has plead guilty to drug trafficking and was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison. The time served will be immediately followed by five years of parole.

At the hearing, the court heard evidence that Wilkinson had organized a drug trafficking operation in which methamphetamine had been distributed.

On June 2, 2020, officers arrested a drug dealer with 39.99 grams of methamphetamine. Soon after the arrest, authorities learned that Wilkinson was the main source from February to June of 2020.

Additionally, on August 25, 2020, law enforcement intercepted a 2.8 kilogram shipment of meth from Houston headed to Corpus Christi. Further investigation revealed that Wilkinson had instructed the individual to transport multiple kilograms of methamphetamine and other drugs numerous times from Houston to Corpus Christi.

Wilkinson will be transferred to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility at a time to be determined in the near future.

