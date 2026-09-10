3-day book sale benefiting scholarships, local programs starts Thursday at Neyland Library

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A three-day book sale benefiting local non-profit organizations starts Thursday at Neyland Library.

The American Association of University Women - Corpus Christi Branch is hosting the book sale from Sept. 10-12, 2026.

Book prices start at $2, and there will be Special Sale Items available, according to event organizers.

The sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Proceeds from event sales will fund scholarships to Texas A&M CC students, Del Mar students, and other local programs.

Neyland Library is located at 1230 Carmel Parkway, Corpus Christi, TX 78411.