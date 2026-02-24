25th Annual Cesar Chavez March set for March 28 in Corpus Christi with civil rights icons as grand marshal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Organizers have released new details about the 25th Annual Cesar Chavez March, set to take place Saturday, March 28 at noon at Waters Edge Park along Shoreline Boulevard.

This year's theme is "¡Sí Se Puede!", honoring the legacy of labor leader Cesar Chavez and the ongoing fight for farm workers' rights.

The march will also recognize civil rights icon Dolores Huerta, who co-founded the United Farm Workers union and has spent decades advocating for working families.

Grand marshals will include Huerta, Mayor Paulette Guajardo, actor Pepe Serna, and Tejano artist Bobby Pulido.

Nancy Vera, CCAFT president and member of the organizing committee, said events like this are about educating the next generation.

"We need to teach our youngsters about civil rights, we need teach them about the struggles of our farm workers, especially. We need to teach them that our food comes from the fields and that people work hard to get that food on the table", Vera said.

Banners and signs are welcome at the march. Free RTA shuttle service will be available from the Courthouse to Waters Edge Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

