2024 Juneteenth Holiday schedule for City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Most City of Corpus Christi offices, including City Hall, Public Libraries, the courthouse complex, and Municipal Court, will be closed Wednesday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.

Here is a list of the closures throughout our city in observance of Juneteenth, June 19, 2024:

Solid Waste Operations :

Garbage and recycling will not be collected .

. Wednesday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Saturday, June 22, after the Wednesday holiday.

Heavy brush and bulky items will not be collected .

. The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station and Collection Center will be closed.

The Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

311 Call Center:

The 311 Call Center will be closed. Residents are still able to utilize the MYCC311 app on their mobile devices. You can download the app at the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store by searching MYCC311.

Animal Care Services :

The Animal Care Services Department will be Closed.

Parks and Recreation Department Facilities :

*Tennis Centers:

H-E-B Tennis Center – Open regular hours

regular hours Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open regular hours

*Golf Courses:

Lozano Golf Center – Open regular hours

regular hours Oso Golf Course – Open regular hours

*Public Pools:

Hours of Operation Vary by Location:

Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive, Open Lap Swim 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; Open Swim 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lap Swim 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; Open Swim 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road, Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway, Closed

Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive, Closed

H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street , Closed

Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive- Closed

*Splash Pads:

Cole Park Splash Pad, 1900 Ocean Drive, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. West Haven Park Splash Pad, 1718 Cliff Maus Drive, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

*Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

Walking trails and playgrounds – Open daily, dawn to dusk

daily, dawn to dusk Learning Center – Closed (scheduled classes will continue)

*Senior Centers: Closed

*Recreation Centers: Closed

*After Hour Kid Power: Closed

*Gymnasiums: Closed to the public. Open only for registered summer camp participants.

