2024 Corpus Christi Car Show will feature the hottest custom rides in the Coastal Bend

The 2024 Corpus Christi Car Show returns to the American Bank Center on April 13, 2024, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The car show will include a wide range of custom cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

"Our event will allow you to show off your custom work and compete against other car enthusiasts. There will be over 20 award categories. All registration fees will directly benefit Bikes For Kids Corpus Christi," stated organizers.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are back this year and will be taking photos with fans and signing autographs.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2024 Car Show and registration is still open, so get those dazzling custom vehicles car-show ready.