2023 Juneteenth Holiday schedule for City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Most City of Corpus Christi offices and Nueces County offices, including City Hall, Public Libraries, the courthouse complex, and Municipal Court, will be closed Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.

CITY OF CORPUS CHRISTI

Solid Waste Operations:

Garbage and recycling will not be collected.

Heavy brush and bulky items will not be collected.

The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station and Collection Center will be closed.

The Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

311 Call Center:

-The 311 Call Center will be closed. Residents are still able to utilize the MYCC311 app on their mobile devices. You can download the app at the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store by searching MYCC311.

Animal Care Services:

Closed Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.

Parks and Recreation Department Facilities :

Tennis Centers: -H-E-B Tennis Center – Open regular hours

-Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open regular hours

Golf Courses:

-Lozano Golf Center – Open regular hours

-Oso Golf Course – Open regular hours

Public Pools (Hours of Operation Vary by Location):

-Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive, Open 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (Lap Swim Only)

-Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway, Open 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

-West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road, Closed

-Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive, Closed

-H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street, Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

-Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive-Temporarily Closed

Splash Pads:

-Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

-Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

-Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

-Walking trails and playgrounds – Open daily, dawn to dusk

-Learning Center – Closed (scheduled classes will continue)

Senior Centers: Closed



Recreation Centers: Closed



After Hour Kid Power: Closed



Gymnasiums:

-Closed to the public. Open only for registered summer camp participants. NUECES COUNTY



Courthouse complex, will be closed Monday June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.



Other County Closures Include:

-Keach Family Library, 1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd. Robstown, TX 78380

-Bishop County Library, 115 S Ash Bishop, TX 78343

-County Law Library, Nueces County Courthouse 901 Leopard St., Floor: 6 Room: 601 Corpus Christi, TX 78401

-Community Centers: Closed

-Animal Control, 4540 FM 892 Robstown, TX 78380

County Facilities Remaining Open Include:

-Nueces County Coastal Parks

-Horace Caldwell Pier

-Padre Balli Park

-Briscoe King Pavilion

-Packery Channel Park

-Nueces County Inland Parks

-Hazel Bazemore Park

-John J. Sablatura Park