2023 City of Corpus Christi Labor Day schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A majority of the City of Corpus Christi offices, including City Hall and Municipal Court, will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, September 4.
Take a look at the list of offices that will be closed for the upcoming holiday:
311 Call Center:
- Closed - Residents can still utilize the MYCC311 app on their mobile devices. You can download the app at the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store by searching MYCC311.
Solid Waste Operations:
- Garbage and recycling will be collected on September 4
- The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station/Collection Center: Closed
- Cefe Valenzuela Landfill: Open 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Public Libraries:
- La Retama Central Public Library: Open, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Anita & W.T. Neyland Public Library: Closed
- Ben F. McDonald Public Library: Closed
- Owen R. Hopkins Public Library: Closed
- Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library: Closed
- Janet F. Harte Public Library: Closed
Animal Care Services:
- Closed
Parks and Recreation Department Facilities:
Tennis Centers:
- H-E-B Tennis Center: Closed
- Al Kruse Tennis Center: Open, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Golf Courses:
- Lozano Golf Center: Open, regular hours
- Oso Golf Course: Open, regular hours
Public Pools:
- Collier Pool:
- Open, 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (Lap Swim); 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Lap Swim); and 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Open Swim)
- Corpus Christi Natatorium: Open, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Lap Swim)
- H-E-B- Pool: Open, 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Greenwood Pool: Closed (summer season pool)
- Oso Pool: Closed (summer season pool)
- West Guth Pool: Closed (summer season pool)
Splash Pads:
- Lindale Park: Open, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Salinas Park: Open, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- West Haven Park: Open, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Bill Witt Park: Closed due to park construction
Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:
- Walking Trails and Playground: Open from dawn to dusk.
- Learning Center & Restrooms: Closed
Senior Centers: Closed
Recreation Centers: Closed
After-Hour Kid Power: Closed
Gymnasiums: Closed