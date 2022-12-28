Watch Now
2023 beach parking permits available

KRIS file photo.
Posted at 11:15 AM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 12:26:06-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a release from the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department, beach parking permits for 2023 are available for purchase. Vehicles are required to have the $12 permit to park on designated beaches and shorelines.

Permits are valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023 and are sold year round at these locations:

  • H-E-B (Aransas Pass, Corpus Christi, Portland & Rockport)
  • Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi/ITT Department
  • Corpus Christi Visitor Info Center (located in the Water Street Market)         
  • Nueces County Padre Balli Park Headquarters Office
  • Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (University Services)
  • Central Cashiering at Corpus Christi City Hall
  • Circle K (Padre Island & Flour Bluff)
  • Murphy Oil USA (Alice, Aransas Pass, Corpus Christi, Portland & Rockport)
  • Stripes* (Padre Island, Flour Bluff, & select stores in central Corpus Christi)
  • 6901 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
  • 14526 S. Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
  • 15233 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
  • 9602 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
  • 15302 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
  • 5939 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

For more information, please call the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department at 361- 826-8542 or click here.

