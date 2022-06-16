2022 City of Corpus Christi Juneteenth holiday schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A majority of City of Corpus Christi offices, including City Hall, Public Libraries, and Municipal Court, will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth.

Take a look at the city's schedule listed below:

Solid Waste Operations :

Garbage and recycling will be collected for all Monday residential customers on Saturday, June 18, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Heavy brush collection remains unchanged with set-out scheduled for area 3-A from June 15 through June 19

The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, June 20, and will reopen on Tuesday, June 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Cefe Valenzuela landfill will remain open on Monday, June 20, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Animal Care Services :

Open Saturday, June 18, for adoptions by appointment from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Closed (normal operational day of closure) Sunday, June 19.

Open Monday, June 20. Extended hours for a special adoption event from 1:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome

Public Libraries :

All libraries will be closed on Monday, June 20

Tennis Centers :

H-E-B Tennis Center – Open regular hours

Golf Courses :

Lozano Golf Center – Open regular hours

Oso Golf Course – Open regular hours

Public Pools ( Hours of operation vary by location):

Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive, Open 5:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. (Lap swim only)

Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway

Open 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Lap swim only) Open Swim with two-lap swim lanes available from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road, Closed

H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street , Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Splash Pads :

Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

Walking trails and playgrounds – Open daily, dawn to dusk

Learning Center – Closed (scheduled classes will continue)

Senior Centers : Closed

Recreation Centers : Closed

After Hour Kid Power : Closed