2022 City of Corpus Christi Juneteenth holiday schedule

Posted at 1:56 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 15:03:55-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A majority of City of Corpus Christi offices, including City Hall, Public Libraries, and Municipal Court, will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth. 

Take a look at the city's schedule listed below:

Solid Waste Operations:

  • Garbage and recycling will be collected for all Monday residential customers on Saturday, June 18, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
  • There will be no garbage or recycling collections on Monday, June 20
  • Heavy brush collection remains unchanged with set-out scheduled for area 3-A from June 15 through June 19
  • The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, June 20, and will reopen on Tuesday, June 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • The Cefe Valenzuela landfill will remain open on Monday, June 20, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Animal Care Services:

  • Open Saturday, June 18, for adoptions by appointment from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Closed (normal operational day of closure) Sunday, June 19.   
  • Open Monday, June 20. Extended hours for a special adoption event from 1:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome
  • To make an adoption appointment, please call 361-826-4606

Public Libraries:

  • All libraries will be closed on Monday, June 20

Tennis Centers:

  • H-E-B Tennis Center – Open regular hours
  • Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open regular hours

Golf Courses:

  • Lozano Golf Center – Open regular hours
  • Oso Golf Course – Open regular hours

Public Pools (Hours of operation vary by location):

  • Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive, Open 5:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. (Lap swim only)
  • Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway
    • Open 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Lap swim only)
    • Open Swim with two-lap swim lanes available from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road, Closed
  • Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive, Closed
  • H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street, Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive, Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Splash Pads:

  • Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

  • Walking trails and playgrounds – Open daily, dawn to dusk
  • Learning Center – Closed (scheduled classes will continue)

Senior Centers:               Closed

Recreation Centers:       Closed

After Hour Kid Power Closed

Gymnasiums:                 Closed

