2022-2023 CCISD academic calendar is set to go

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mark your calendars, the 2022-2023 academic calendar has been finalized and was approved at Monday's school board meeting.

There were two options available; option one was chosen. It includes an intersession week for the enrichment of students who may need an extra push. A week in October will be set aside for it.

It also has Christmas break set for December 23 to January 6. John Prezas, executive director of school leadership, said it was important to gather input from the community.

"We had a bunch of feedback on the calendar, we had two options available for the community, one option had intersession in the spring, and one in the fall winter holiday was a difference in both options, eventually option one was chosen," he said.

A concern for families and teachers was a proposal to add more time in the day for the school year; that was not included due to the input from families and teachers.

Susie Saldaña, president of C-Cause United Teacher and Employees, said she is glad they did not add more time in the day.

"It was more of a slap in the face, that came across, so now we are very happy, the fact that it included us and we were able to make adjustments and they listened was a very good deal for us," she said.

