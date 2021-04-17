2021 Adopt-a-Beach: Volunteers help keep local beaches clean

Volunteers teamed up to keep our beaches clean on Saturday as part of the 2021 Texas Adopt-a-Beach program hosted by the Texas General Land Office.

Groups gathered near Bob Hall Pier and walked the beach to clean up trash and other debris that had been left on the sand.

A group of 6th grade science students and their teachers from Bishop Garriga Middle School used the event as part of their Earth Day project.

"We are participating in the spring beach clean-up since Earth Day will be April 22. We just wanted to do something to help with the environment, something that has been a problem here with our local beaches," said Thelma Higgins, 6th grade science teacher.

Of course among the volunteers, our very own KRIS 6 News Sunrise anchor Paulo Salazar and executive producer Keli Freeman hit the sand to help clean up.

The Texas Adopt-a-Beach program began in 1986, and so far more than 10,000 tons of trash have been cleaned up during the events.