20-year-old dies in Ben Bolt crash on US 281

BEN BOLT, Tx — A 20-year-old Alamo man died Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 281, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The fatal accident occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. on November 23 in Ben Bolt when Thomas Gomez, 20, attempted to change lanes while traveling behind a semi-truck on the southbound side of the highway.

According to DPS investigators, Xavier Gonzalez, 63, of Edinburg, was driving a 2023 Kenworth truck tractor pulling a utility trailer in the outside lane of southbound US 281. Gomez was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala behind the commercial vehicle when he attempted to change lanes.

The front right portion of the Impala struck the back left side of the trailer, causing the car to leave the roadway. The semi-truck came to rest on the southbound shoulder of US 281.

Gomez died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, and Jim Wells County Justice of the Peace Noe Cadena pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Authorities did not immediately disclose the truck driver's condition, and it was unclear whether he sustained any injuries in the collision.