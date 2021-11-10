18-year-old man jailed in connection with SPID shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 18-year-old man is in Nueces County Jail after being charged with aggravated assault that caused serious bodily injury.

Joshua Young was arrested by Corpus Christi police early Tuesday morning after an incident in the 6800 block of South Padre Island Drive.

Police said they were dispatched to that area at 1:59 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival located a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

They then located the suspect who was soon arrested.

Police said the victim is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Their investigation into the shooting is continuing, police said.