Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

18-year-old man jailed in connection with SPID shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy photo: Nueces County Jail.
Joshua Young, 18, has been jailed in connection with an early morning shooting Tuesday in the 6800 block of South Padre Island Drive.
Joshua Young
Posted at 10:25 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 11:30:41-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 18-year-old man is in Nueces County Jail after being charged with aggravated assault that caused serious bodily injury.

Joshua Young was arrested by Corpus Christi police early Tuesday morning after an incident in the 6800 block of South Padre Island Drive.

Police said they were dispatched to that area at 1:59 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival located a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

They then located the suspect who was soon arrested.

Police said the victim is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Their investigation into the shooting is continuing, police said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit photos of Veterans here.png

Submit photos of Veterans here