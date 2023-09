CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, around 12:45 p.m., two 18-wheelers collided on US 77 between Odem and Sinton in the southbound lanes just south of County Road 1468.

According to DPS, one 18-wheeler was turning into a yard when the driver of the 18-wheeler behind failed to slow down or stop and rear-ended the other.

Both drivers are said to be ok.

Crews shut down traffic in one lane in order to clear the scene.

