18 wheeler, truck crash reported by Nueces County ESD 2

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Emergency Services District 2 (ESD 2) reported a vehicle crash near Driscoll, TX involving an 18 wheeler and a truck on Farm to Market Rd. 665, according to a recent Facebook post.

Four different crews from Nueces County ESD 3, Annaville Fire Department-Nueces County ESD 1, Corpus Christi Fire Department and Nueces County ESD 2 responded. Rescue, EMS and hazmat service were all needed and provided by all agencies, the Facebook post stated.

There are no other information at this time, KRIS 6 News will provide updates.

