14 undocumented immigrants found at Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint

Courtesy photo to KRIS-TV.
Fourteen undocumented immigrants were apprehended at the Border Patrol's Falfurrias checkpoint.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Aug 04, 2021
FALFURRIAS, Texas — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector agents discovered 14 undocumented immigrants inside a tractor-trailer carrying produce during a stop Tuesday night in Falfurrias.

Border agents said a black Peterbilt tractor hauling a trailer approached the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint for inspection.

During the inspection, a dog working with them alerted to the trailer area of the commercial vehicle and was subsequently referred to the secondary inspection area.

Upon opening the doors of the trailer, agents observed boxes of produce stacked nearly to the top. Agents illuminated the rear of the trailer and discovered several undocumented immigrants laying on top of boxes of onions.

Fourteen undocumented immigrants migrants from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador were removed from the trailer.

The driver and the undocumented immigrants were escorted inside the checkpoint for processing.

