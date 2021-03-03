Menu

12 Coastal Bend school districts say COVID-19 safety protocols will continue

Many schools adamant despite mask mandate reversal
Area school districts waiting for guidance from TEA on mask mandates
Posted at 11:20 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 18:50:21-05

Twelve area school districts have made statements regarding their COVID-19 safety protocols following Governor Greg Abbott's announcement of lifting the mask mandate in Texas.

Many of the districts that released statements said they would also be awaiting guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Texas Education Agency and the University Interscholastic League.

Corpus Christi ISD


Flour Bluff ISD

Alice ISD


Robstown ISD


London ISD


Ingleside ISD


Beeville ISD


Port Aransas ISD


Driscoll ISD


Aransas County ISD

Kenedy ISD

Freer ISD


