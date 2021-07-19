10th annual Salty Aggies fishing tournament kicks off July 30

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The 10th annual Salty Aggies fishing tournament is happening this year at Fisherman's Wharf in Port Aransas starting July 30-July 31, 2021.

The event is sporsored by the Nueces County A&M club, an alumni organization of former students of Texas A&M University living in Corpus Christi and the surrounding areas in Nueces county.

The club sponsors activities where local Aggies can network and meet new friends. Fishing tournament starts at 6:00 a.m. Saturday July 31. The event provides scholarships for future Aggies from the Corpus Christi area.

Vice President of activities for the club, Ashleigh Thomas said the cost to watch the fishing tournament is $30 at the door. That gets you food, drinks and entrance to the entertainment area.

“We are having our captains party from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and that is open to the public whether you are fishing our tournament or not. We are going to have a great silent auction and raffle items and great entertainment from Corpus Christi’s very own Venus Lily said,” said Thomas.

The scholarship will award at least one student who graduates from Nueces County high schools $500 in the fall and the spring for four years.

The application for this scholarship does not open until April of 2022, but Thomas said it is very important for high school seniors to start applying early for scholarships now.

Hannah Hooper, a Texas A&M University student, was one of the scholarship winners this year. She said for high school seniors start thinking about where you want to go for college, its best to apply for as many scholarships as you can.

“I just think it’s a really cool scholarship because the funding comes from the A&M club you know having things like the fishing tournament and the golf tournament and its Aggies helping future Aggies,” said Hooper.

