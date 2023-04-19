10th annual 'Great Expectations' luncheon held by The Purple Door

The purple door held its 10th annual 'Great Expectations' luncheon today.

The goal is to raise money for victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The fundraiser will help provide services like shelter, counseling and case management. The services are free of charge for anyone in the 12-county area.

This is an important event for The Purple Door. They invite guest speakers whose message and values align with those of The Purple Door. This year, they invited Nancy Grace.

"[Nancy Grace] knows a lot about the work that we do," President and CEO of The Purple Door Francis Wilson said. "She has been a champion and an advocate for victims for years. She really understands domestic violence, sexual violence and the needs of victims and survivors."

Grace advocates for victim's rights and has donated her time to help staff the group's hotline at an Atlanta battered women's center.

In 2022, The Purple Door provided services to 1,757 clients. They are always looking for volunteers, and they are opening up a re-sell store which will start collecting funds next week.

"Thank you to the people who've come out today to support us. Whether they're a sponsor or they purchased a ticket, we're just so glad that they're here to support our work and to listen to a great speaker," Francis said.

