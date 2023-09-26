103-year-old senior living resident at Mirador takes part in scientific study

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over at Mirador Methadoist Retirement Communities 103-year-old George Newgarden is still looking for his next adventure.

He is a World War II Veteran and active avid bridge player who has never shied away from the opportunity to serve.

Newgarden was approached by the Albert Einstein College of Medicine about partaking in a study on aging, longevity and quality of life.

In a release Newgarden stated that he never heard of them as he laughed.

“But the opportunity to help them understand aging and longevity a little better was too good to pass up," he added.

Mirador's Lifestyles and Wellness Director Ely Rhea explained in the release that the study will help scientists understand more about healthy aging, something they promote heavily at the community.

Newgarden isn’t even the oldest resident at the Mirador.

“Our staff helped George set up all the equipment for his virtual appointment with the researchers,” she stated in the release. “He’s continuing to make a difference for future generations, right from his apartment dining room!”

Newgarden said the study included some very interesting questions, even asking for details about how much pineapple juice he drinks.

“I’d never really thought about it,” he said.

The release stated that the study is focused on learning more about the relationship between aging and lifestyle choices, such as socialization, exercise and more.

For his part, George said he thinks his longevity has been a combination of genetics, as living to an old age is common in his family and staying active both physically and mentally.

The 103-year-old is an avid bridge player with many active friendships among his neighbors at the community.

“Staying active is part of our culture at Mirador, and it makes a huge difference in both quality and quantity of life,” Rhea stated in the release.

