100th birthday parade set for WW II vet Claudia Cantu

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Who doesn’t love a parade?

There’s an invitation to take part in a drive-by one to honor a local World War II veteran on her 100th birthday on Saturday morning.

Everybody is invited to head over to Windsor Park Elementary School parking lot at 4525 S. Alameda St. to wish Army and Air Force veteran Claudia Cantu a very happy birthday!

Make sure to arrive by 11:30 a.m. The parade will be rolling by that location at noon sharp.

The Nueces County Sheriff's Department will lead the parade right in front of Ms. Cantu's home at that time.

Let's try to get at least 100 vehicles to celebrate her 100th birthday!

