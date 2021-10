CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank's mission to feed those in need received a huge financial boost Tuesday.

The insurance group Hochheim Prairie Insurance donated $10,000 to the food bank.

This money coming at a perfect time with the holiday season coming up.

The $10,000 will be used to purchase 40,000 meals for those in need.

By the way, the Coastal Bend Food Bank is always looking for volunteers. If you would like to help, click this link.