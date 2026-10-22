1 dead, 4 others hospitalized after two-vehicle crash at US 281 intersection in Jim Wells County

A 47-year-old woman is dead and four people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 281 and County Road 239 in Jim Wells County.

The crash happened Wednesday, October 21, at approximately 9:30 a.m., when a 2015 Ford Explorer driven by Jennifer Lee, 47, of Orange Grove, was traveling westbound on County Road 239 approaching the intersection of US 281, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 30-year-old woman and occupied by three children, ages 13, 9 and 8, from Weslaco, was traveling northbound on US 281 in the outside lane just south of the intersection with County Road 239.

Officials say the Explorer failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of County Road 239 to northbound traffic and was struck on the driver's side by the Silverado. Both vehicles traveled into the grassy median before coming to rest.

The occupants of the Silverado were transported to Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi for injuries sustained in the crash.

Lee died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers from the Highway Patrol Office in Alice.

