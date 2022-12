CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today the mayor and city council approved a $1.4 million construction contract for the improvements at Salinas Park on the city's west side.

Included in the project are new walking trails, lighting, and five exercise stations with three exercise equipment units per station.

Construction is scheduled to begin in January 2023 and be completed in early Summer 2023.

