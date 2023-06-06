Summer Bingo Bonanza set for Tuesdays at La Palmera food court

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — If you are looking for something fun to do with the family during the Summer season, head on over to Palmera Mall for its Bingo Bonanza.

Bingo Bonanza will be held every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at La Palmera Cafes Food Court from May through August.

"Guests can enjoy five rounds of bingo each evening with a chance to win a $25 La Palmera gift card in the first four rounds and a $50 La Palmera gift card in a final round of blackout," said organizers.

Bingo Bonanza is free of charge, and no purchases are required to join in on the fun!

For more information on La Palmera's Bingo Bonanza, visit their website here.