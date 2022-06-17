Local food banks work through economic pressure and rising gas prices

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The costs of gas can put a dent in your wallet right now, and that includes drivers making special deliveries people in the community depend on. The Coastal Bend Food Bank tells KRIS 6 News gas prices have delayed multiple deliveries. There’s been a 40% increase in gas expenses for the organization recently.

At Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, organizers have seen a rise in people needing assistance. This year demand has gone up 58% and in the past month there’s been a 30% increase. Organizers expect it will continue to rise. Kimberly Corkol, a client of the Catholic Charities Food Pantry said she picks up food every week.

“They give good things out like ribs and steak and stuff, but you have to wait in line for a while but it’s worth it,” said Corkol.

Corkol has been going to The Choice Food Pantry at Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi since the beginning of the pandemic. Corkol said she couldn’t imagine going anywhere else.

“I’m addicted to going to the food banks,” Corkol said.

The Director of Crisis Assistance and Self Sufficiency, Elma Ortiz has logged the number of new clients coming through the food pantry. Last month 722 families received assistance from the food pantry compared to May of 2021 when 270 families signed up. This means over 450 people need more help now than a year ago. Now the goal is to keep up with demand.

“We’re constantly looking where to get food from. Where we might get donations from, where we can order that it can be here right away,” Ortiz said.

When food begins to run out, Ortiz calls Coastal Bend Food Bank for help. A call Robert Morales, the Development Coordinator will answer.

“It’s a little over 960,000 meals that have been provided to our Coastal Bend region,” said Morales.

Morales adds, to meet the demand, the Coastal Bend Food Bank is always looking for more resources so they can provide not only food but nutrition to all. The Coastal Bend Food Bank is making deliveries regardless of gas prices, drivers are dropping off food in the 11 county service area.

Click here to view Emergency Aid and Rural Outreach Programs.

