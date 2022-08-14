Local farmers prepare their land for rainfall amid drought

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Picha Farms off FM 1889 near Calallen is made up of 38 acres where produce grows all year long.

The owner, George Picha Jr., tells KRIS 6 News he can’t remember the last time he saw his entire land irrigated.

“The field gets water straight from the sky. There’s no water that’s going to drain onto it from anywhere else,” he said.

His spring crop suffered the most during this year’s drought.

Despite the challenges, tomatoes are still growing on Picha’s land.

Any sign of rain has him eager to see them through. So, he continues to prepare.

“I cut the grass down, so it won't hold up water,” said Picha.

Picha said he’s always outside maintaining his fields.

Clearing away weeds, unclogging his gutters. Using the row crop method to make sure when it does rain the ground soaks up any moisture.

“If you think about it, this is flat and this is plowed. You can see there’s more surface showing that can take in the rain,” he explained.

After a difficult year, Picha is wishing for a slow rain to bring some relief to his fields.

“In the middle of October, I’ll plant the winter garden which is the heavy green stuff like cabbage.”

If any rain comes. It’s up to our local farmers like Picha to find ways to benefit from any amount of rainfall in our area.