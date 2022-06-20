Local doctor discusses the benefits of children under 5 getting vaccinated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As parents prepare to get their children vaccinated, there are some who have expressed concerns.

Dr. Jaime Fergie of Driscoll Children's Hospital tells KRIS 6 News, a large number of families took part in the clinical trial for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children. In fact, the clinical trials of these COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 are still underway.

For now, there is also a large group of parents who are hesitant. Fergie hears from this group parents who said they are worried because of the possible side effects children under 5 can experience.

In a recent survey, less than 20% of parents with young kids said they would have them vaccinated immediately while 38% plan to wait and 27% said they don't intend to get their child vaccinated at all.

Dr. Fergie said any possible side effects are mild compared to the risk of COVID itself.

“We have had death in children and many hospitalization and emergency department visits in this age group who could get vaccinated before can now get immunized,” said Fergie. “In the clinical trial, there were no severe allergic reactions. There was no heart inflammation. There were no major issues that we were particularly concerned with.”

An estimated 18 million babies, toddlers, and preschoolers are expected to become eligible.However, the CDC reports less than 30% of children 5 to 11 years old are fully vaccinated, compared to 60% for those ages 12 to 17. Meanwhile, 66% of adults are fully vaccinated in the US.

Adults and children 5 and older may get vaccinated at any of the following Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District vaccination clinics.* Clinics dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather conditions.

View the upcoming COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics below:

La Palmera Mall: Former Charming Charlie Store #1176, behind P.F.Chang's

5488 South Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Monday, June 20, to Saturday, June 25, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 26, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Robstown - Former Outlets of Corpus Christi Bay (Former Nike Store - Suite 105)

500 North Highway 77, Robstown, TX 78380

Monday, June 20, to Saturday, June 25, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 26, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

DRIVE-THRU CLINIC:



Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District

1702 Horne Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Tuesday, June 21, to Friday, June 24, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Closed for lunch, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

