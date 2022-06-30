CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If morning taco runs are part of your daily routine, you may have noticed you're paying more for the same amount of food.

Marcus Barrera owns Kikos Mexican Restaurant on Everheart Rd and said their price increases are due to inflation, supply shortages, fuel costs and a lack of workers.

“From pre-COVID to now has gone up 300 percent to 400 percent easily,” he explained.

In his business Barrera noticed the cost of food and necessary items they need has gone up drastically, forcing them to adjust.

Barrera is not alone. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the cost of food had gone up 10.8 percent. The largest 12-month hike in 40 years.

“We in turn can eat it like I have for the past three years, or we have to go up in prices,” said Barrera.

One of Kiko's biggest expenses lately is their breakfast menu.

In March, an order of bacon was at $132.98 now that has increased to $186. In 2020 eggs at $10 for 60 dozen are now $40 for the same amount. The same drastic jump can be seen for non-food items like Styrofoam cups.

“I’m not going to go down in quality just to save. That’s where I’m eating it,” Barrera said.

Doing what they have to do in order to keep business running smoothly while keeping customers happy.

