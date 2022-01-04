Watch
Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready $5 pizza price increases

Little Caesars $5 pizza price going up
Posted at 6:46 PM, Jan 03, 2022
Little Caesars pizza lovers may be in for a surprise the next time they visit the pizza joint.

The price of one of its most popular deals is going up. The third largest national pizza chain says its signature $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza will now cost $5.55. That's an increase of 11 percent.

But, the restaurant says the Hot-N-Ready will be better than ever. The new version will be topped with 33 percent more pepperoni.

Little Caesars says the new price is a permanent change, and it's the deal's first price increase in nearly 25 years.

