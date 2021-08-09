Watch
Law enforcement cares for medically distressed undocumented immigrants after traffic stop

Refugio County Sheriff's Office
Photo: Picture of 18 undocumented immigrants that were taken care of after suffering the heat and not eating for three days.
Posted at 4:31 PM, Aug 09, 2021
REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — Eighteen undocumented immigrants were taken care of by law enforcement after they were found in medical distress due to heat exposure and malnourishment according to police.

Deputies with the Refugio County Sheriff's Office report they were attempting to stop a truck, and when the vehicle was pulled over, officers found 18 undocumented people in medical distress due to malnourishment and heat exposure.

Refugio EMS was contacted and arrived on scene to medically evaluate all of the people. When Sheriff Raul Gonzales and deputies found out most of the immigrants hadn't eaten in three days, they worked with Whataburger to help get food and drinks for all 18 of them before turning them over to Border Patrol.

Gonzales stated, "A great example of different entities coming together to make our communities safer and a reminder that Human Smuggling is a crime that profits on the lives of others with no regard for their well being."

