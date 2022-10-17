La Palmera Mall fountain helps local non-profit organizations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've ever paid a visit to La Palmera Mall, you've likely walked by a sparkling fountain.It's located in the center of the mall and about the size of a swimming pool.Although it's beautiful to look at, it's what's inside, that can really create change.

"This is part of our making a difference program that we're very proud of,” said Amanda Sanchez

It's called Change for Charity and one of the earliest community efforts established at La Palmera Mall.

Adults, teens, and of course children toss coins into the fountain and make a wish.

"So, every time somebody throws a penny into the fountain, whether it's a penny or a quarter or anything else. All those proceeds go to a local nonprofit charity,” said General Manager, Amada Sanchez.

Sanchez said since 2010, more than $75,000 has been given to dozens of local non-profits.

"Oh, there's been so many of them between different schools, pet organizations, for breast cancer, firefighter association,” she said.

The Ready or Not Foundation promoting awareness of pediatric cancer is included in this list.

Jackie Black, a brain cancer survivor, tells KRIS 6 News, the money given to the ready or not foundation will help make her wish come true. That one day we can live in a world where children are healthy and happy.

Any money will help the organization search for better treatments and a cure to pediatric brain cancer.

Coins are collected from the fountain every week.

At the end of the month 100% of it goes to a nonprofit who signed up.

La Palmera encourages local charities to fill out the change for charity program form.

Click here.