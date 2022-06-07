Watch
James Avery partners with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend to look for new hires

Posted at 6:03 PM, Jun 07, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for a job? James Avery is hiring.

They partnered with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend Tuesday to host a job fair.

James Avery is looking to hire 15 full-time manufacturing technicians, along with other potential hires.

These new jobs are coming in because of a 41,000 square foot Artisan Center coming to Corpus Christi.

The center is expected to bring in more than 200 jobs.

If you missed Tuesday's job fair, you have another chance on Wednesday.

The job fair is being held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Workforce Staples Career Center on 520 N. Staples Street.

