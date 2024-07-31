Italy and Brazil make history with Olympic team medals
Sheng Jiapeng/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images
Italy (silver), USA( gold) and Brazil (bronze) pose with their Olympic medals following the team final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
During the women's team final, Italy won its first Olympic medal in 96 years. Brazil won its first Olympic medal in history.
