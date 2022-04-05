In Corpus Christi, economist calculate inflation has risen by 7%

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — According to a new report from salary finance, more than three quarters of Americans said inflation is hitting their wallets. Economists said it's causing many households to stretch their dollar even further because of the increase in prices of everyday items like food and gas.

About 20% of people said they often run out of money between paychecks. Texas A&M University Corpus Christi economics professor Dr. Jim Lee said we're experiencing 7% inflation in Corpus Christi right now. That’s not just prices alone but the cost of living and lower income families are suffering the most. Right now, he said, inflation is the highest it’s been in 40 years.

"An average American family spends 5,000 dollars a month. Putting it in that perspective that's nearly an 8% increase in the cost of living," he said.

Dr. Lee said the cost of food and groceries are increasing, right now, it’s up almost 8% in the Coastal Bend and that’s something shoppers are noticing.

At Fruit King Produce a local grocery store one shopper said, he bought milk from HEB days ago for $2.35, and now, he said its risen to $4.35.

A US Department of Agriculture report forecasts a big jump in prices of poultry, dairy items and eggs. To make your money go further, consumer reports advice to take full advantage of any promotions and coupons and stock up your freezer and pantry. Dr. Lee said people should also keep an eye on store brand products that are less likely to increase in prices compared to national brands.

