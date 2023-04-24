Impact of rainfall for local farmers and ranchers during this growing season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Scott Frazier owns Thunder Cattle Company, it's located South of Corpus Christi off Highway 70 near 286.

Today, Frazier was at home keeping track of how much rain was coming down in his area.

“We need a couple inches of rain during the year,” Frazier said. “Four or five times a year during our crop growing season to have really good crops and we need several inches of rain during our off season to store some moisture for the growing season.”

Frazier said it was not looking too good for their crops. Then his prayers were answered.

“We were far behind, and it started looking kind of tough until we had that Good Friday rain, plus with this rain we just got and possibly one more round of showers. We should be on track to have a pretty good season,” Frazier said.

Right now, is the growing season for corn, grain sorghum and cotton. It’ll be harvested starting in June through early September.

“If we get hail of any significance, it can certainly damage some crops, especially the little cotton,” Frazier explained.

After a period of dry weather, Thunder Cattle Company is on track for a good season, but too much rain can be harmful.

“Four to six inches or anything above that would be too much. Two or three inches will be fine and most of that will be beneficial,” Frazier said.