Hundreds of volunteers cleanup the packery flats

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cailean Fitzgerald spent her weekend picking up trash. She said doing this work makes a difference.

“It helps in the long run, especially when people visit. You don’t want to drive through a city and see trash everywhere,” said Fitzgerald.

This is not the first time Fitzgerald has volunteered for a cleanup and even though she’s not from the Coastal Bend, she’s proud to do her part.

“The Earth comes before anyone else. It takes care of us, it waters us and feed us. We need to maintain it,” said Fitzgerald.

Alongside Fitzgerald is the Alvarado family. Joria Alvarado is participating in the winter cleanup for school credit at Del Mar college.

“We have found some weird things! We found an old Budweiser beer can,” said Alvarado.

This winter clean up at the packery flats is organized by the Coastal Bend Bays Foundation and the Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program.

Jace Tunnell is one of the organizers. He said having a record breaking 300 volunteers picking up trash helps achieve their goal.

“It really helps in showing how trash is changing over time and if a site like the packery flats ends up having reduced trash over time. That’s the ultimate goal,” said Tunnell.

Also keeping it clean for wildlife.

“We have several different bird species that are important to the area. One is the endangered species, piping plover that nests out here,” said Tunnell.

The next cleanup will be held on April 22nd. A pre-registration form will become available.