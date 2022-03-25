Hundreds of students to perform during Texas A&M Corpus Christi Piano Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — At the Performing Arts Center on campus at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, 316 piano students will put on a show. Stepping foot on stage where hundreds of people will watch.

Dr. Sangmi Lim, a collaborative pianist at TAMUCC said she communicates her love for music with the audience when she gets up on stage. Along with Dr. Sangmi Lim her husband Dr. Dino Mulić, they’re two of the 23 teachers inspiring the younger generations of artist. During piano week, kids as young as 4 years old to university level students will feel that passion and love for performing said Mulić.

“It’s our job just to guide students patiently and wait for the results. Be there along the way and help them become better musicians,” Mulić said.

In its 5th year, Piano Week is important to Dr. Dino Mulić and Dr.Sangmi Lim

“We are so excited about each and every year bringing more people and more collaborations,” said Lim.

“I think especially important because for me growing up in a war I didn’t have many opportunities. I didn’t have many opportunities to perform or study with international superstars,” said Mulić.

8 students from the university level piano class will be performing. Along with students from across the Coastal Bend and Houston. All participating in live performances, something they missed out on these past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If the people are here we can really feel their response,” said Lim

TAMUCC will celebrate piano week March 25 through April 1. There are 20 events all free and open to the public. This event is made possible with the support from the TAMUCC Department of Music, Corpus Christi Music Teachers Association, the City of Corpus Christi’s City Arts Grant program, Yamaha Corporation, the Piano Gallery, and other generous donors support artist fees and lodging, promotional materials, audio and video production costs, and other expenses necessary to providing a rich, cultural experience for student participants and guests alike. For the full Piano Week schedule, click here.