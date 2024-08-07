How 'sheer will' carried U.S. through adversity to women's 3x3 bronze
Dearica Hamby of USA and Cierra Burdick of USA and Hailey van Lith of USA and Ryne Howard of USA after the 3x3 Basketball Women's gold medal match between Germany and Spain on Day 10 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at La Concorde on August 5, 2024 in Paris, France.
Bronze wasn't what the U.S. women's 3x3 basketball team came to the Paris Olympics for, but when you consider the path it took — and the obstacles it overcame — to get to the podium, there's plenty to be proud of.
